Warnings Australia at risk of gas and electricity shortages

Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg is pressuring some state governments to overturn bans on fracking to increase the supply of gas.
Published 10 March 2017 at 11:56am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
The national energy market operator claims Australia is at risk of experiencing widespread gas and electricity shortages in the next two years. Image: Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg AAP
