Water desalination to supplement Sydney's drinking water

Reverse Osmosis Filters at the Desalination Plant in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 31 January 2019 at 11:52am, updated 31 January 2019 at 2:15pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sydney's Kurnell desalination plant has been turned on for the first time in seven years, after dam levels dropped below 60 per cent capacity. The New South Wales government hopes drinkable water will be delivered to Sydney's water supply by May or June.
Published 31 January 2019 at 11:52am, updated 31 January 2019 at 2:15pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share