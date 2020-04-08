SBS Filipino

Ways to adapt to home isolation and being with the kids 24/7

SBS Filipino

COVID-19, kids, home isolation, quarantine, work from home, wfh, activities, pandemic

Stuck in home isolation with the kids? Source: Simon Matzinger from Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2020 at 1:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Montessori practitioner shares three tips on how parents can adapt to the changes brought about by home isolation and being with their kids 24/7.

Published 8 April 2020 at 1:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Children are resilient. They are adaptable. Question is - how are parents adapting [in this pandemic]?"

Sydney-based educator and the owner of the child-parent education facility Little Hands at Work Anniebelle Vergel De Dios shares that while these difficult times may perplex children, they're highly stressful for adults.

anniebelle vergel de dios, montessori, little hands montessori, pandemic, covid-19
Anniebelle Vergel De Dios Source: Anniebelle Vergel De Dios


"The pandemic is stressful for parents, especially those who lost their jobs. It's stressful for single parents who don't have support, especially if they're reliant on others to help look after their children. They ask themselves, 'How am I going to get through this?'"

"If you have a partner, check on each other. Have a discussion with your family. If your children are of age, explain to them what is happening."

And while what is happening is pushing families to change the way they live, work and study, here are some of Anniebelle's tips when it comes to making the most out of home isolation:

1. Don't hover over children while they do their school work

Cha mẹ đừng cầu toàn, và đòi hỏi quá nhiều từ bản thân mình và các con trong khoảng thời gian này.
Don't hover while children do their school work. Source: Cheney Song from Pixabay
"Children can stay home and do online learning. You didn't home school your kids in the past and you can't replicate or teach the way their teachers do. Don't hover."

Instead of hovering, Anniebelle believes in the importance of guidance and setting a routine.

"With my kids, online learning starts at 9am. Before that, they exercise and have breakfast. After their lessons, I ask them what they learned. I just let them know that if they need my help, it's there."

An offer of help instead of an insistence prevents conflict between parent and child.

"I tried to teach my kids one time and they just got frustrated with me," Anniebelle laughs, adding, "so don't nag. Just be there for them."

2. Engage children with household chores

kids, chores, covid-19, pandemic
Engage them with household chores. Source: Elly Fairytale from Pexels
Anniebelle shares that while the world practices social distancing, the pandemic brings about an opportune time to strengthen familial bonds by engaging children with self-help skills.

'I'm big on chores. If you didn't delegate household chores before, now is a good time to start," she shares.

Children as young as 18 months can help set the table, sweep and place dirty clothes in the laundry. Older kids can help cook, bake, wash the car and hang clothes.

"Montessori is very big on practical life. Just look at the toys being sold in the mall - toy vacuums, pretend kitchens and other things found at home. Kids want to help. They want to mimic what they see adults do. This helps them learn responsibility and accountability."

"I see a lot of people baking now. You can bake something simple with them, like bread or scones. You can pre-measure the ingredients so that the recipe is no-fail." 

3. Simplify and take it easy

Image

A dilemma many parents face during home isolation is running out of ideas to entertain their children. Anniebelle shares that it's important not to be fazed by this.

"Take it easy. We're in a difficult situation now. Simplify everything and lower your expectations a bit," she shares, adding, "Just connect with your kids. Play. Talk with them."

"We need to show our kids that we're okay because how we feel and act affect them too."

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Why you need a cash buffer in the midst of COVID-19 crisis

How technology helps Filipino seniors stay connected



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom