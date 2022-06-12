'We don't want to lose our connection': Communities across Australia celebrate the 124th Philippine Independence Day

Highlights June 12 marks the 124th anniversary of the Philippine independence

Continuous celebration of the country's Independence Day forms part of every Filipino's recognition of where they come from.

Various Filipino celebrations are taking place across Australia this June to commemorate the Philippines' liberation from Spain in 1898.

Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO Pagkilala sa pagka-Pilipino: Mga komunidad sa buong Australia ginugunita ang Kalayaan ng Pilipinas SBS Filipino 12/06/2022 16:28 Play





Advertisement













Members of the Filipino community in Melbourne come together to attend the Philippine flag-raising ceremony at the Federation Square in Melbourne. Source: SBS Filipino/TJ Correa





Independence Day ceremony in Melbourne

Despite the rainy weather in Melbourne, members of the Filipino community come together to attend the flag-raising event at Federation Square in Melbourne CBD.





Led by the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, the flag honouring ceremony commemorates the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Independence.





The flag-raising ceremony was held at 8:00 am at the Federation Square grounds in Melbourne beginning with the Acknowledgment of Country and People by Miss Fides Santos Arguelles; prayers from various religions led by Monsignor Joselito Asis and Reverend Berlin Guerrero.





The Katipunan-Australia led the Entry of Colours while the Kiko Choir sang the Philippine National Anthem.





Consul General of the Philippines Melbourne Maria Lourdes Salcedo gave a speech and also read the message of President Rodrigo Duterte.





Filipinos in Melbourne gather together for the 124th Philippine Independence Day. Source: SBS Filipino/TJ Correa





Celebration in Wagga Wagga

In New South Wales, the Wagga Wagga community's independence day celebration began with a mass.





Members of the Filipino community in northern NSW in collaboration with Filipino priest Fr Joemarc Calma offered a thanksgiving mass held in the afternoon of June 12.





Community leader Annabelle Regalado-Borja says that today [June 12] is a good opportunity for the community to reunite.





"We should always celebrate the Philippine independence because that's what brings us back to our culture and look back to where we came from as Filipinos."





For Delia Freeman, "although we’ve been here in Australia for a long time, we need to still touch base with our Motherland. We don’t want to lose our connection".





"Despite we are living in an affluent society, we still need to know where we came from."





"Being Filipinos, we are very loyal to our former country. We can showcase our customs, traditions and our food," says Delia.





Australia-wide commemoration

Various celebrations will take place across Australia throughout the month of June.





The Filipino community in Queensland held the Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane this Sunday, June 12.





In Sydney, this Sunday, the Philippine Community Council of NSW holds the Philippine National Day Ball 2022 in Rosehill, NSW.





On June 13, the Australian Philippine Community Organization will host the APCO Freedom Ball in Lidcombe NSW.





As part of the commemoration of Philippine independence, the Australian Filipino Association of the Central Coast will hold the "Pista ng Bayan" on June 18.









