'We have no issues with the vaccine': Elderly citizens ready to be vaccinated against COVID

Highlights Elderly members of the community are looking forward to their COVID vaccination

During an interview with SBS Filipino , members of the elderly group Unified Filipino Elderly association shares that they are looking forward to their vaccination.





"All the members of our group including those who are 60 and above are ready to be vaccinated. We have no issues with getting the vaccine done."





Vaccine fear

But while others are looking forward to their first jab, one member shares she is concerned about the effects of the COVID vaccine citing the incident in Norway where 23 elderly people have died after being administered with the Pfizer vaccine.





"I'm old and I have diabetes that's why I'm not very convinced if I'm taking the vaccine. However, I keep my mind open for the possibility of being vaccinated," says 76-year-old Leti Lorenzana.





In the Phase 1b vaccine roll out, seniors aged 70 and over will be vaccinated first along with other health care workers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 55 and over, people with illness and disabilities and high-risk workers such as police, soldiers emergency services and working in meat processing.





A careful consultation with the doctor

Taking note of her health issues, Ms Lorenzana shares her first step would be to talk to her GP about her condition.





"Firstly, I will consult my doctor. He knows my health condition, therefore he knows whether or not I'm fit to be vaccinated."





The said phase is expected to cover 6.1 million Australians and among the members of their group, Ms Lorenzana is the only one with apprehension.





“I can safely say all 40 of us except me said yes to the vaccine. But I might change my mind after I have spoken to my doctor. I go with the herd thinking."





A regained freedom to socialise again

While the pandemic disrupted the routine of the group, Ms Lorenzana shares that they are grateful that restrictions have eased allowing them to resume their usual activities.





She adds that during their meet ups, it is essential that they follow the COVID-19 protocol especially that older adults are more prone to contracting the virus.





"I think our state has been very tough when it comes to imposing restrictions. Our brains have now been programmed to follow social distancing, hand washing and sanitising. The elderly community are more conscious of what we should be doing."





