'We have to be strong': Melbourne aged care nurse persists despite COVID-19 surge

Highlights Nurse Sunshine Galima says a good number of aged care workers are going on sick leave.

The elderly are limited to their rooms and family members are not allowed to visit.

Sunshine does her best to keep herself physically and emotionally fit during these trying times.

"I feel like crying. Everybody’s tired. Everybody’s scared, but we have to be strong."





Despite the fear, fatigue and frustration, Melbourne aged care nurse Sunshine Galima continues to care for her elderly patients during a pandemic that persistently threatens all their lives.





On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced further elective surgeries would be cancelled as the state frees up resources to combat ballooning outbreaks within aged care facilities .





He announced that aged care residents in coronavirus-riddled private aged care homes will be transferred out and into hospitals in a state government intervention.





Health staff, particularly registered nurses, would be moved out of some hospitals and into aged care facilities, Mr Andrews added.





Lockdown 2.0

In her decade-long career as a nurse, Melburnian Sunshine Galima, who works at a facility in Melbourne's south east, admits to never having faced as many challenges as she has during the pandemic.





"We didn't expect the COVID-19 cases in aged care to rise this much or this fast. We did okay during the first lockdown, but now it feels different," she said.





"So many carers are going on sick leave and agencies are having to scramble to find more workers."





"We didn't expect the COVID-19 cases in aged care to rise this much or this fast." Source: Shine Galima





The lack of available staff has furthered Sunshine and her colleagues' resolve to be there for each other and for their patients.





"We're not like hospitals - we don't always have doctors and nurses on staff. Plus, it's even more difficult when we're understaffed and if a patient in the facility tests positive.





"We're scared, but this is what we're facing. We need to work together, and protect ourselves and each other by following the rules." Source: Pixabay





"We're scared, but this is what we're facing. We need to work together and protect ourselves and each other by following the rules."





No family

Rules regarding aged care facilities during the pandemic include limiting the movements of the elderly and barring family members from visiting.





"Residents are asked to stay in their rooms to prevent infection, but that's not good as well because the facility is their home," Sunshine said.





"Family members are also told not to visit." Source: Pixabay





"Family members are also told not to visit. It's sad and I feel sorry for our residents. Sometimes family members ask me to just open the windows so they can at least see each other, or they do video calls.





"But what if their parent or grandparent gets COVID and he or she has to be brought to the hospital? What if he or she doesn't recover? They never get to see each other again."





Self-care

In as much as the pandemic has brought a lot of fear and sadness, it has also solidified Sunshine's resolve and given her a greater sense of purpose.





"It's not just a job, especially during the pandemic. It's not just about the money. This is my purpose [to care for our residents]."





"It's not just a job, especially during the pandemic. It's not just about the money. This is my purpose - [to care for our residents]." Source: Shine Galima





In order for her to properly take care of their residents, Sunshine makes sure to take care of herself as well by getting enough rest, eating properly and taking vitamins, having proper hygiene, and wearing the necessary protective personal equipment (PPE).





"I disinfect everything after work and before I enter my home."





"Emotionally and mentally, I pray. I talk to family and friends [about what I'm feeling]. I keep fit and I count my blessings. I always try to do the right thing," she shares, adding, "We're going through this dark phase. It may go on for a long time, but we have to keep pressing on."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily