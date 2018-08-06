SBS Filipino

Wealth and income inequality reaching new heights in Australia

SBS Filipino

Cassandra Goldie

ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 August 2018 at 11:31am, updated 6 August 2018 at 11:38am
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

People earning in the top 20 per cent of income in Australia are earning five times as much as those in the lowest 20 per cent.

Published 6 August 2018 at 11:31am, updated 6 August 2018 at 11:38am
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That is among the findings of an analysis of wealth and income inequality in Australia by the Australian Council of Social Service and University of New South Wales researchers. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom