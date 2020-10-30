Wealthiest and poorest among PH Senators based on SALN

According to a summary of SALNs released through the Senate website, Senator Cynthia Villar posted net worth amounted to over P3.8 billion as of December 2019.





Senator Manny Pacquiao is the second richest senator with a net worth of P3,172,524,957.





Meanwhile, Senator Leila De Lima and fellow opposition lawmaker, Senator Risa Hontiveros are the two poorest members of the Senate based on their latest SALN with a posted net worth of P8.32 million and P16.05 million, respectively.





Highlights





Senator Villar and Pacquiao are the only billionaires in the Senate in the 18th Congress.

The Philippine Red Cross resumes covid tests after Philhealth's partial payment

Bohol province will be open to tourists on November 15th onwards

Price cap on swab tests

The Department of Health (DOH) wants a ceiling on the prices of real time-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR swab confirmatory test for COVID-19 in the Philippines.





Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the proposed order on price ceiling on COVID-19 tests is awaiting the president’s signature following the review of the DOH and the Office of the Executive Secretary.





Last month, the DOH recommended the issuance of an executive order to reconcile the varying prices of coronavirus tests, which can go as high as P12,000.

Free COVID-19 testing

Meanwhile, The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) resumed its free COVID-19 testing after the embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) made a partial payment amounting to P500-million to PRC for the COVID-19 tests it conducted for the government on OFWs and returning Filipinos, among others.

Efficient use of QR Code technology

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr lauded Bohol province for its efficient use of technology in facilitating the entry of tourists in the island. Citing his own experience, Roque said that after registering on the provincial government’s website, a QR code will be issued upon arrival in Bohol, which will be used and scanned in all establishments and tourist sites in the province.





Following the gradual opening of tourism sites in the country and in relation to the reopening of the country’s economy, the island province of Bohol will soon be opening its doors to tourism. Governor Yap said that they are already studying the possibility of reopening the province to tourism by November 15, 2020.





