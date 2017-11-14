SBS Filipino

Web portal links volunteers with opportunities

SBS Filipino

Mga nagboluntaryo

Mga boluntaryo sa paglulunsad ng bagong website ng pamahalaan ng NSW Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2017 at 12:10pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 12:14pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of newly arrived refugees and migrants rely on community organisations for essential services, including social support and employment opportunities. Image: Volunteers at the launch of the new NSW Government website (AAP)

Published 14 November 2017 at 12:10pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 12:14pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's hoped a new website will make it easier to link those organisations with the volunteers who power them.

Hannah Sinclair has the story.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul