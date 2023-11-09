KEY POINTS
- The band comprises five talented members: Vince, who handles vocals and guitar, Marlon on lead guitar, James on drums, Duane on bass, and Victor on keyboards.
- The group has performed as opening act for several Filipino artists coming to Australia like December Avenue.
- The group will be performing as front act for Noel Cabangon's concert in Melbourne on 11 November 2023.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
From open mic to regular band gigs: Meet the Weekend Project
SBS Filipino
09/11/202342:30