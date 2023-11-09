From open mic to regular band gigs: Meet the Weekend Project

The Weekend Project

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In today’s Tugtugan at Kwentuhan, we feature the Weekend Project, which initially emerged from the open mic scene and has evolved into a regular, well-established band. The group has garnered a dedicated following within both the Filipino and broader communities, showcasing their musical diversity since the group started.

KEY POINTS
  • The band comprises five talented members: Vince, who handles vocals and guitar, Marlon on lead guitar, James on drums, Duane on bass, and Victor on keyboards.
  • The group has performed as opening act for several Filipino artists coming to Australia like December Avenue.
  • The group will be performing as front act for Noel Cabangon's concert in Melbourne on 11 November 2023.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
The weekend project image

From open mic to regular band gigs: Meet the Weekend Project

SBS Filipino

09/11/202342:30
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A new report has found the world's oceans are in crisis as extreme heat continues to threaten marine life with profound consequences.

New report finds world's oceans are in crisis

Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, Jacarandas & Melbourne Cup

Trending Ngayon: Miss Universe Philippines, Jacarandas in full bloom and Melbourne Cup

Baby getting his six months vaccination

Protecting the little one: Why vaccines are essential for babies

Getty Images

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 8 November 2023