Weekend protests in support of refugees on Manus Island

Manus protest

Manus Island protesters in Canberra Source: Image provided by Get Up

Published 28 November 2017 at 11:33am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in major cities across the country in support of asylum seekers on Manus Island.

Available in other languages
Demonstrators gathered to express distress over the Australian government's treatment of refugees.

