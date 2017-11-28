Weekend protests in support of refugees on Manus Island

Demonstrators gathered to express distress over the Australian government's treatment of refugees.
Manus Island protesters in Canberra Source: Image provided by Get Up
Published 28 November 2017 at 11:33am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in major cities across the country in support of asylum seekers on Manus Island.
