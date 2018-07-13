SBS Filipino

Welcome to the Philippines Province of China, absurd says Palace Spokeperson Roque

According to media reports, banners welcoming visitors to the Philippines as a 'Province of China' were placed hanging on several footbridges in Metro Manila in time for the second anniversary of The Hague's ruling that invalidated China's claim to nearly

A banner bearing the words 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' is seen hanging from a footbridge in Taguig city,, 12 July 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 3:29pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
A sign, tarpoline containing 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' were seen in several footbridges in Metro Manila coinciding with the second year anniversary of the Philippines' legal victory of the China's claim over the West Philippine Sea. Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque says it is absurd but Malacanang will not demand for the tarpoline to be taken down.

