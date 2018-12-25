SBS Filipino

Welcoming the New Year with family and friends

Published 26 December 2018 at 9:27am, updated 26 December 2018 at 9:40am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

For Melbourne based artists Gienel and Marcus the holidays is all about family, spending time with loved ones and sharing their gift of music. Marcus remembers singing carols to his neighbours with his cousins while Gienel recalls the fun times spent with her aunties, uncles and cousins during Christmas and New Year.

