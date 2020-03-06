'We’re concerned. You never know what scared people might do to you': Chinese-Filipino international student on coronavirus racism
Luke Wicent Sy is a Chinese-Filipino international student based in Sydney. Source: Luke Wicent Sy
Published 6 March 2020 at 2:37pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 3:29pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Amid coronavirus fears, some Asians are also concerned about the safety of their loved ones who have experienced or might experience discrimination. Filipino-Chinese international student Luke Wicent Sy shares his sentiment on racism targeting Asians.

