Westpac defends out-of-cycle rate rise amid concern others may follow

Westpac at Brisbane CBD

The increase means Westpac’s standard variable rate, now at 5.38 per cent, is the highest of the big four banks. (Westpac, Commonwealth, NAB, ANZ) Source: AAP

Published 31 August 2018 at 2:52pm, updated 31 August 2018 at 2:59pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Westpac has defended its decision to raise interest rates, out of cycle with the Reserve Bank of Australia. The move has sparked fears the rest of the big four banks could do the same. And some Westpac customers are reconsidering their options

