What and why are Filipino horror movies popular?

Key Points
- Filipino-Australian filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan has made a name for herself by creating films and documentaries in Australia.
- In some reports, the tales of supernatural occurrences and aswang originated from the ancestors during the Spanish era.
- The Filipino film series 'Shake, Rattle and Roll' is one of the longest-running movie series still watched by Filipinos today.
Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan with actors of 'Aswang'. Source: Keshi Sacdalan
Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan was on the set during the shooting of one of her movies. Source: Keshi Sacdalan Credit: Cherish Photographics