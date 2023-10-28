What and why are Filipino horror movies popular?

Pexels-photo-Sergio Souza.jpeg

What and why are Filipino horror movies popular? Source: Pexels by Sergio Souza

Manananggal, tikbalang, tiyanak, kapre, evil spirits, aswang, and many other different forms of evil beings continue to be the main characters in Filipino horror movies.

Key Points
  • Filipino-Australian filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan has made a name for herself by creating films and documentaries in Australia.
  • In some reports, the tales of supernatural occurrences and aswang originated from the ancestors during the Spanish era.
  • The Filipino film series 'Shake, Rattle and Roll' is one of the longest-running movie series still watched by Filipinos today.

Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan with actors of Aswang.jpg
Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan with actors of 'Aswang'. Source: Keshi Sacdalan

Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan on the scene.jpg
Filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan was on the set during the shooting of one of her movies. Source: Keshi Sacdalan Credit: Cherish Photographics

