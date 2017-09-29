What are the causes of death in Australia?

SBS Filipino

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 3:13pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australia has recorded its highest number of drug-induced deaths in twenty years. New data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows two-thirds of the deaths were a result of prescription drug abuse.

