SBS Filipino

What are the essential technology seniors should learn?

SBS Filipino

Senior woman with digital tablet

Portrait of a senior woman in coffee shop. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 March 2019 at 11:46am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three in five older Australians, see themselves as being more tech-savvy than the past. With endless devices and applications within the touch of a few buttons, what are the essential skills one should learn to imbed modern technology into our everyday reality?

Published 27 March 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 March 2019 at 11:46am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom