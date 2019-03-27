What are the essential technology seniors should learn?

Portrait of a senior woman in coffee shop. Source: Getty
Published 27 March 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 March 2019 at 11:46am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Three in five older Australians, see themselves as being more tech-savvy than the past. With endless devices and applications within the touch of a few buttons, what are the essential skills one should learn to imbed modern technology into our everyday reality?
Published 27 March 2019 at 11:38am, updated 27 March 2019 at 11:46am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share