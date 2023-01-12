What are the in-demand jobs in Australia this 2023?

Highlights
- Healthcare worker like nurse still topped the list of sought-after occupations in Australia this 2023 according to a university study.
- Also on the list of in-demand jobs are from the IT industry, Teachers, Construction Managers, Psychologists and others.
- Employment Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos also said that popular occupations for Filipinos that are also part of the in-demand jobs are Care worker, Chef, Mechanic and Accountant.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM:
Mga in-demand na trabaho sa Australia ngayong 2023
SBS Filipino
12/01/202310:13
In this episode, aside from the list of in-demand occupations, Government Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos shared some tips for individuals planning to apply for a job.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to coordinate with their respective government offices or contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
Government Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos