What are the in-demand jobs in Australia this 2023?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Healthcare worker like nurse still topped the list of sought-after occupations in Australia this 2023 according to a university study.

Also on the list of in-demand jobs are from the IT industry, Teachers, Construction Managers, Psychologists and others.

Employment Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos also said that popular occupations for Filipinos that are also part of the in-demand jobs are Care worker, Chef, Mechanic and Accountant.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM: Mga in-demand na trabaho sa Australia ngayong 2023 SBS Filipino 12/01/2023 10:13 Play

In this episode, aside from the list of in-demand occupations, Government Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos shared some tips for individuals planning to apply for a job.

