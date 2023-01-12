SBS Filipino

What are the in-demand jobs in Australia this 2023?

SBS Filipino

Simple three in a row.jpg

The in-demand jobs of 2023 in Australia. Credit: Pexels / Yan Krukau / Cedric Fauntleroy / Jonathan Borba

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 4:41pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos discussed the in-demand jobs of 2023 in Australia.

Published 12 January 2023 at 4:41pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Healthcare worker like nurse still topped the list of sought-after occupations in Australia this 2023 according to a university study.
  • Also on the list of in-demand jobs are from the IT industry, Teachers, Construction Managers, Psychologists and others.
  • Employment Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos also said that popular occupations for Filipinos that are also part of the in-demand jobs are Care worker, Chef, Mechanic and Accountant.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM:
Mga in-demand na trabaho ngayong 2023 image

Mga in-demand na trabaho sa Australia ngayong 2023

SBS Filipino

12/01/202310:13
In this episode, aside from the list of in-demand occupations, Government Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos shared some tips for individuals planning to apply for a job.
SheenaR.jpg
Government Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific advice, people are urged to coordinate with their respective government offices or contact a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
RELATED CONTENT

Ano ang mga oportunidad sa visa sa Australia ngayong 2023?

What are the visa opportunities in each Australian state and territory?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Farm workers

Advocacy groups push for more migrants to live and work in the regions

People walking through an airport.

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 12 January

Australian Capital Canberra

ACT becomes the fastest-growing in states or territories in Australia

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

Weather extremes pushing communities to the edge