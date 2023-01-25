Key Points
- People entering Australia fill out what's known as an incoming passenger card, which asks about the types of items a person is bringing into the country with them.
- Many of the restrictions around what can be brought into Australia are about protecting the country's biodiversity.
- Travellers can be fined or prosecuted if they are found not to have declared items in their possession that are listed on the card.
What are the items travellers must declare upon entry to Australia?
25/01/202309:04