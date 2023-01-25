What are the items travellers must declare upon entry to Australia?

People entering Australia fill out what's known as an incoming passenger card, which asks about the types of items a person is bringing into the country with them. Source: Pixabay / Nel Botha NZ

Afraid to be deported, visa cancelled or get fined because of undeclared items upon entry to Australia? We prepare the list of things you need to declare.

Key Points
  • People entering Australia fill out what's known as an incoming passenger card, which asks about the types of items a person is bringing into the country with them.
  • Many of the restrictions around what can be brought into Australia are about protecting the country's biodiversity.
  • Travellers can be fined or prosecuted if they are found not to have declared items in their possession that are listed on the card.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
What are the items travellers must declare upon entry to Australia?

'Bagoong, daing, and kakanin': Which Filipino products are you allowed to bring into Australia?

