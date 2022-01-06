What are the opportunities for Australian Immigration this 2022?

Highlights There are 79,600 places for the Skills stream, 77,300 for Family, 100 for Special Eligibility and 3,000 for children.

As of today, Australian citizens and permanent residents can enter Australia, and their immediate family members can apply for an exemption to enter.

Australia's borders reopened to eligible international students and certain skilled visa holders on 15 December 2021

Registered Migration Agent Gloria Collins is hopeful that Australia will continue to open its borders and accept more visa holders this 2022.





Based on the Treasury’s mid-year economic update, overseas migration forecast will climb to 180,000 for 2022 - 2023.





Listen to the podcast here:





