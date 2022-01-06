SBS Filipino

What are the opportunities for Australian Immigration this 2022?

Immigration Outlook 2022

Published 6 January 2022 at 11:31am, updated 6 January 2022 at 11:42am
By TJ Correa
There are opportunities this 2022 particularly for Filipino healthcare workers, engineers, hospitality and more.

Highlights
  • There are 79,600 places for the Skills stream, 77,300 for Family, 100 for Special Eligibility and 3,000 for children.
  • As of today, Australian citizens and permanent residents can enter Australia, and their immediate family members can apply for an exemption to enter.
  • Australia's borders reopened to eligible international students and certain skilled visa holders on 15 December 2021
Registered Migration Agent Gloria Collins is hopeful that Australia will continue to open its borders and accept more visa holders this 2022.

Based on the Treasury’s mid-year economic update, overseas migration forecast will climb to 180,000 for 2022 - 2023. 

Listen to the podcast here: 

Ano nga ba ang mga oportunidad sa migration ngayong 2022?

