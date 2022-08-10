SBS Filipino

What are the signs of stroke?

SBS Filipino

A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke.

Credit: BSIP/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2022 at 2:17pm
By Gareth Boreham, Gloria Kalache
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

As National Stroke Week is being observed from 8 to 14 August, authorities are encouraging people to learn the signs and symptoms.

Published 10 August 2022 at 2:17pm
By Gareth Boreham, Gloria Kalache
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the country with around 770,000 Australians living with its debilitating impact.
  • The risk factors for stroke are many - high blood pressure and cholesterol, having type 2 diabetes, smoking, excessive drinking, a lack of physical activity and poor diet.
  • The Foundation is encouraging Australians to share the F.A.S.T message when it comes to identifying the symptoms of a stroke.
LISTEN TO
STROKE HP image

This podcast tells the story of stroke survivor Stephanie and how a life can be saved by knowing its signs and symptoms.

05:40
The Foundation is encouraging Australians to share the F.A.S.T message when it comes to identifying the symptoms of a stroke.

F stands for the face.
If you an individual is having a drooping face, that's a sign they may be having a stroke.

Advertisement
A is for arms.
Ask the person to lift their arms up. If they can only lift one up the person may be having a stroke already.

S is for speech.
If a person's speech is slurred or having trouble getting their words out that may be another sign.

T is for time.
A stroke is a medical emergency. Call 000 and get people to the hospital fast.
Related Content

How to read the signs of a stroke - in your own language

How to prevent a stroke

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt