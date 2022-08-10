What are the signs of stroke?

Highlights Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the country with around 770,000 Australians living with its debilitating impact.

The risk factors for stroke are many - high blood pressure and cholesterol, having type 2 diabetes, smoking, excessive drinking, a lack of physical activity and poor diet.

The Foundation is encouraging Australians to share the F.A.S.T message when it comes to identifying the symptoms of a stroke.

This podcast tells the story of stroke survivor Stephanie and how a life can be saved by knowing its signs and symptoms. The Foundation is encouraging Australians to share the F.A.S.T message when it comes to identifying the symptoms of a stroke.





F stands for the face.



If you an individual is having a drooping face, that's a sign they may be having a stroke.





A is for arms.



Ask the person to lift their arms up. If they can only lift one up the person may be having a stroke already.





S is for speech.



If a person's speech is slurred or having trouble getting their words out that may be another sign.





T is for time.

