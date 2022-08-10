What are the signs of stroke?

Highlights
- Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the country with around 770,000 Australians living with its debilitating impact.
- The risk factors for stroke are many - high blood pressure and cholesterol, having type 2 diabetes, smoking, excessive drinking, a lack of physical activity and poor diet.
- The Foundation is encouraging Australians to share the F.A.S.T message when it comes to identifying the symptoms of a stroke.
F stands for the face.
If you an individual is having a drooping face, that's a sign they may be having a stroke.
A is for arms.
Ask the person to lift their arms up. If they can only lift one up the person may be having a stroke already.
S is for speech.
If a person's speech is slurred or having trouble getting their words out that may be another sign.
T is for time.
A stroke is a medical emergency. Call 000 and get people to the hospital fast.