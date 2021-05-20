What are the skills needed for future jobs?

Young people with advanced digital skills are likely to see their income rise by 500% by 2030, according to a joint report by Oxford Economics and Snap Inc, which is the parent company of Snapchat.





"Forecasts have shown that 3 in 5 Australian jobs will actually require advanced digital skills by the year 2030, which isn’t that far off. And it’s interesting that although young people have absolutely been the hardest hit economically by the pandemic at the moment, they’re also the group that possess the right skills and the outlooks to really excel in this workforce of the future,” explained Kathryn Carter Snap Inc. general manager for Australia.





Advertisement







Highlights





The Victorian government has invested nearly $150 million in augmented and virtual reality education as well as robotics and animation design and areas such as artificial intelligence.

For the young generation, it’s really important that they come up with new ideas, push those innovative boundaries, to be able to sustain and to survive in 10 years where there will be automated machines, automated systems working around the world.

First step for workers to become future-ready is to take micro-credential courses offered by universities and higher education providers or TAFE.







Flinders University’s Professor in Innovation Giselle Rampersad says these skills include Industry 4.0 technologies such as advanced robotics, automation, 3-D printing, virtual reality, augmented reality and digital twins.





Professor also added that innovation is a must for any jobs of the future.





"I think about age care and health care workers, some of the innovations I am currently involved in, it’s around health technologies and product to assist the safety of workers or rehabilitation of patients but we can only make progress in those areas if we understand the problem; so actually having people with backgrounds in whatever discipline they can certainly contribute to the future,” said Professor .

















