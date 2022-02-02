What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2?

Highlights
- Omicron sub variant BA.2 is not considered a separate variant to the original Omicron, which is also known as BA.1, but rather within the same family.
- Scientists would call BA.2 a sub variant or sub-lineage. Other names that have been used by officials include sister variant or one person who dubbed it the "Son of Omicron".
- With about 20 or 30 odd cases of BA.2 in Australia, it overall represents a low proportion of the country's total COVID cases - just 0.3 per cent
Even as the Omicron wave appears to be receding in a number of Australian states and nations around the world, the emergence of a new sub variant in Australia has put health authorities on alert.
The BA.2 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant -- and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents.
Listen to the audio:
Ano ang bantang dulot ng Omicron sub-variant BA.2?
SBS Filipino
02/02/202208:58