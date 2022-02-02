SBS Filipino

What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2?

Photo Illustration Of Omicron variant

BA.2 is a sub-lineage, or sub variant, of the Omicron Coronavirus variant, and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents Source: Getty

Published 3 February 2022 at 11:03am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by TJ Correa
One of the first cases of the new Omicron subvariant BA.2 was first detected in Australia in December last year in a Queensland patient.

Highlights
  • Omicron sub variant BA.2 is not considered a separate variant to the original Omicron, which is also known as BA.1, but rather within the same family.
  • Scientists would call BA.2 a sub variant or sub-lineage. Other names that have been used by officials include sister variant or one person who dubbed it the "Son of Omicron".
  • With about 20 or 30 odd cases of BA.2 in Australia, it overall represents a low proportion of the country's total COVID cases - just 0.3 per cent
Even as the Omicron wave appears to be receding in a number of Australian states and nations around the world, the emergence of a new sub variant in Australia has put health authorities on alert.

The BA.2 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant -- and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents.

What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2? image

Ano ang bantang dulot ng Omicron sub-variant BA.2?

SBS Filipino

