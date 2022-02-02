What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2?

Highlights Omicron sub variant BA.2 is not considered a separate variant to the original Omicron, which is also known as BA.1, but rather within the same family.

Scientists would call BA.2 a sub variant or sub-lineage. Other names that have been used by officials include sister variant or one person who dubbed it the "Son of Omicron".

With about 20 or 30 odd cases of BA.2 in Australia, it overall represents a low proportion of the country's total COVID cases - just 0.3 per cent

Even as the Omicron wave appears to be receding in a number of Australian states and nations around the world, the emergence of a new sub variant in Australia has put health authorities on alert.





The BA.2 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant -- and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents.





