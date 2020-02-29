What do young Australians really think?

It highlights what matters the most to Australian youth and outlines recommendations to address the major issues.
What do young people really think? Source: Getty Images
Published 29 February 2020 at 1:00pm, updated 29 February 2020 at 1:03pm
By Bernardette Clarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Young people aged 12 to 25 have had their concerns heard in the most comprehensive report UN Youth Australia have ever published.
Published 29 February 2020 at 1:00pm, updated 29 February 2020 at 1:03pm
By Bernardette Clarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share