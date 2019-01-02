What has 2018 added to the Australian lexicon?

Bubble balloons Source: AAP
Published 2 January 2019 at 11:40am, updated 2 January 2019 at 11:44am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The term Canberra bubble has been named Word of the Year by the Australian National Dictionary Centre. Fair dinkum power and drought relief also contended for the title.
Published 2 January 2019 at 11:40am, updated 2 January 2019 at 11:44am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share