What has 2018 added to the Australian lexicon?

Bubble balloons

Bubble balloons Source: AAP

Published 2 January 2019 at 11:40am, updated 2 January 2019 at 11:44am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The term Canberra bubble has been named Word of the Year by the Australian National Dictionary Centre. Fair dinkum power and drought relief also contended for the title.

