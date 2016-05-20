What he learned inside Quezon City Jail

Everything changed when a fellow inmate asked for his help in writing a letter to his family, there he discovered what was failing in the prison system and that even in jail people has the right to live in dignity. Today, he is doing whatever he can to help rehabilitate the prison system.
Published 20 May 2016
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Raymund Narag was a fresh graduate when his life changed forever. After finishing his degree he spent six years in jail and was later acquitted. During his six years at the Quezon City jail he witnessed what it was like to live inside four walls that was overly crowded. Image: January 2016 training, Principles of Effective Jail Management at UP Diliman ( R Narag)
