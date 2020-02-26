What is Australia doing to prepare for an outbreak?

The vast majority of infections still remain in China -- but numbers are rising elsewhere, causing the Australian government to activate its emergency response plan for dealing with a potential pandemic.
澳洲準備好迎接『大流行』疫症嗎？ Source: Getty Images
Published 27 February 2020 at 7:49am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Cassandra Bain, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The crisis surrounding the spread of Coronavirus is worsening, with Austria, Switzerland, mainland Spain, Brazil and Algeria all reporting their first cases of the disease.
Published 27 February 2020 at 7:49am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Cassandra Bain, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share