SBS Filipino

What is superannuation and why is it important for you?

SBS Filipino

About a quarter of all super account holders in Australia end up with multiple super funds, paying unnecessary fees and premiums.

About a quarter of all super account holders in Australia end up with multiple super funds, paying unnecessary fees and premiums. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2021 at 5:20pm, updated 25 March 2022 at 10:16am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Superannuation is a mandatory savings scheme designed to help Australians save money that they can use in retirement. However, experts warn that migrant workers who do not pay attention to their super may be losing their savings to unnecessary fees and charges.

Published 24 June 2021 at 5:20pm, updated 25 March 2022 at 10:16am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • From 1 July 2021, if an employee doesn't nominate a super account when switching jobs, the employer will make super payments in the employee's existing super account.
  • You can only withdraw your superannuation when you retire, turn 65 or on compassionate grounds such as disability, medical treatment or in case of extreme financial difficulty.
  • According to Tony Negline from Superannuation leader of Chartered Accounts Australia and New Zealand, regardless of the nature of your work, it’s important to build your retirement savings, and it’s important not to discount the small amounts you put aside today. He also suggests salary sacrifice as one way to build up your savings again.
Superannuation, commonly referred to as ‘super,’ is a part of your income put aside to fund your retirement. A superannuation Guarantee is the minimum percentage of your earnings that your employer must pay into your super. The superannuation guarantee rate is increasing to 10% in July 2021.

Anyone earning more than $450 a month before tax is eligible for superannuation contributions from their employer.  But Rashesh Bhavsar, a financial advisor at Melbourne-based Fortune Wealth Creation Group, is concerned that most new migrants have very little idea about how their superannuation works.

 

Advertisement
 

“Take super very seriously. It is a part of your income and if you don’t understand, talk to a financial advisor. Just don’t ignore it because that ignorance you will pay a big price in the end.” 

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Can I still catch up with my superannuation if I migrated to Australia in my thirties?

Thinking of managing your superfund?



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?