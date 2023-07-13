What is Aged Care Industry Labour Agreement and how will it provide fast-tracked permanent residency?

Joice 1.jpg

International student Joice Cudis working in the aged care sector. Credit: Supplied

In an episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.’, Migration Consultant Elaine Caguioa explained the details of the Aged Care Industry Labour Agreement and how the process works.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Aged Care Labour Agreement image

Paano ang proseso ng mas pinabilis na permanent residency sa Australia para sa mga aged care worker?

SBS Filipino

13/07/202306:40
An international student from Adelaide, Joice Cudis, was thrilled to hear about the Aged Care Industry Labour Agreement announced by the government.

She has been studying aged care for the last eight months and working as a kitchen hand in a nursing home facility.
I’m delighted that when I graduate the aged care course, there’s an opportunity for a permanent resident pathway in Australia
International Student Joice Cudis
Ms Cudis also takes advantage of the extension of unlimited working hours for international students employed in the aged care sector until the 31st of December, 2023.
joice 2.jpg
In an interview with SBS Filipino, International student Joice Cudis shared her excitement learning about the Aged Care Industry Labour Agreement.
According to the Department of Home Affairs website, the
Aged Care Industry Labour Agreement
can be used to sponsor overseas workers for the Temporary Skill Shortage subclass 482 visa in direct care occupations such as nursing support worker, personal care assistance, and aged or disabled care.

It can also sponsor overseas workers for permanent residence under the Employer Nomination Scheme subclass 186 visa program.

Workers are required to have two years of full-time work experience in Australia in the mentioned occupations.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Migration Consultant Elaine Caguiao explained that aged care is not included in the Skilled Occupational list but is part of the government's agreement with Aged Care providers.
“What the government has done is introduced that labour agreement where employers or aged care facilities can sponsor workers under this agreement on a 482 visa, and there’s a pathway for PR for two years,” she stressed.

“It’s up for the employers to sign up with the Department of Home Affairs to have that labour agreement, and there’s an application process.”
