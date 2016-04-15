SBS Filipino

What is the Citizenship Loss Board and how will it work?

Published 15 April 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 15 April 2016 at 4:34pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Questions have been raised about the transparency of a new federal government body created to decide the fate of Australian dual nationals who engage in what the government calls "serious terrorist-related activities". The government-appointed Citizenship Loss Board will consider whether to strip the citizenship of dual nationals who have engaged in terrorism-related conduct or who have been found to be fighting for a declared terrorist organisation overseas. Image: An Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra (AAP)

