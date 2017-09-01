What is the truth about Obesity?

SBS Filipino

Published 1 September 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 1 September 2017 at 4:31pm
By Kirsty Johansen
SBS
We all know how hard it can be to lose weight and keep it off. Now a group of doctors in Melbourne say the secret to losing weight isn't down to lifestyle habits, instead it's all in our genes. But other obesity experts say the controversial new research is giving people an excuse to be overweight.

