What it feels like to be under the 'enhanced community quarantine'

Vlogger EJ Ortiz stands at an empty street in Quezon City after a lockdown was ordered by the Philippine government last Monday.

Vlogger EJ Ortiz stands at an empty street in Quezon City after a lockdown was ordered by the Philippine government last Monday.

Published 20 March 2020 at 10:24pm, updated 21 March 2020 at 11:07am
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
As toilet papers run out in Australia, so does rubbing alcohol in the Philippines, says vlogger and Manila resident EJ Ortiz. He adds that under the enhanced community quarantine, their area in Quezon City resembles a ghost town.

