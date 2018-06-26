What lies ahead for Sister Patricia Fox

Sister Pat was already resting at her house when she learned about the decision from DOJ.





Although she knew that she still has a fight, she was surprised that the DOJ granted her petition.





Sister Pat explained DOJ's ruling, saying that the BI had used a procedure aligning with 'visa forfeiture' which does not exist in the country's law.





As DOJ returned to BI the case of Sister Pat, the Immigration was ordered to find out if the evidence against the Australian nun could make out for a 'visa cancellation,' which is a procedure allowed by the law.





Sister Pat said to SBS Filipino that aside from this, the legal department of the BI had recommended her deportation to the Commissioners. Together with her legal counsel, they have 15 days to put in a petition regarding the case.





"Our lawyers are preparing their answers to the recommendation of the legal department. [Then] we'll file that probably beginning of July and then we wait for the decision of the Commissioners. [But] if negative, we could do the same thing again, go to the DOJ, " said Sister Pat.





Despite her ongoing battle, Sister Pat said she was still happy as she received supports from different sectors.





As the Australian nun was allowed to continue her missionary work, she said that her missionary plans include meeting with religious people especially that they are starting to have a dialogue on the role of the church in the society. At the same time, she would still hold her previous role of supporting those who are oppressed and facing injustices.



