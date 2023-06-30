What makes a winning team? For the Gilas Women, it's family.

Key Points Gilas Philippine Women's Basketball Team work as a family.

Women's basketball is gaining support and popularity in the Philippines.

Women athletes need more support .

A great team isn’t all about skill





"It's not just collecting good players, you need to have chemistry not just with the players but the coaching staff as well. You really need to build trust and at the same time, willingness to sacrifice for each other. Every time we chant, we say together, we have to win together, lose together do things together. If you have that as your foundation, you will go a long long way," Assistant Coach Julie Amos shares.





"It isn’t that hard to find players, there are many players who are willing to represent the country," Head Coach Pat Aquino shares.





Aquino says what separates the Gilas team from the rest isn’t just skill, but building trust and respect amongst players.



Coach Pat Aquino has been mentoring most of the Gilas Philippine Women's Basketball Team from their collegiate playing years at the National University. Credit: SBS Filipino Aquino is no stranger to basketball having played since his university days with the UP Fighting Maroons and then the Philippine Basketball League.





Aquino was Amos' coach during her collegiate playing days and that is one of the reasons why they make a good team.



‘Today, its not just the Gilas Men’s team it’s also the women’s team. More girls are involved and playing basketball because of the Gilas Women’s Team. Many parents are more open to allowing their girls to play and get involved despite it being a physical sport.’ Coach Julie Amos Credit: SBS Filipino The relationship started with Aquino as Amos coach and then as colleagues in the coaching staff of the women’s team.





"It’s not just the trust but the ability to listen, something that I have developed during my playing days under coach Pat," Amos shares.





Aquino adds, "She's a great player, she has done so much as a player and a coach. It’s a great partnership and hopefully, it will continue for many years to come."





Learning how to shoot wasn’t that easy





Jack Danielle Animan started playing basketball in her teens, but it wasn’t an easy start for the six-foot-five centre.





"I started playing basketball with no skill, my height was my only advantage. I couldn’t shoot. I was what you’d call banban ."





For Aquino, Animan is proof that players can be trained to greatness, all you need is determination "Your heart needs to be in it. The passion to learn and be a winner."





The once banban player has played overseas. She has played in Serbia and France but chose to return back to play for her homeland.





Apart from the determination to learn, Animan also had to give up the things teenagers do during their spare time and dedicate her life to the court and her studies.





"As a student-athlete, I didn’t have the luxury of time. I couldn’t go out with my friends, even the time with my family was very limited."





Training for the Gilas Women’s Basketball Team starts early in the morning, the routine was picked up during their collegiate basketball days at the National University (NU) under Coach Aquino They were in the court by 5:30 am every day and would stop at 9 am to attend their classes. Sundays back then were spent playing on the court during basketball season.





The Lady Bulldogs and Aquino’s hard work paid off; they won six consecutive UAAP Championships from 2014-2016 with 96 undefeated straight games. A record that still holds up today.





Skill and Technique





Vanessa de Jesus returned to the Philippines from her senior year at Duke University to play for the Philippine team.





"I think playing for the Philippine National Women’s Basketball Team is bigger than playing for any team. I not only represent my country but my family, and my culture as well. They are both a huge part of who I am. Having this opportunity to finally show my love for that is something that I have always wanted to do."





Having lived in Los Angeles for most of her teenage years, Jasmine Joson felt the need to return back to the Philippines.





"Playing basketball for my roots is a big thing. My family has been following my games from overseas, they message me for updates."





CoachAquino says, recruiting Filipinas players from overseas is also integral to the team as from their overseas training they can learn new techniques.





Family and love of country





For forward Afril Bernardino, the basketball court has opened her world to opportunities to not only play for her homeland but also be part of a bigger family on and off the court.





"Apart from the privilege of playing for the Philippines, I have found a second family with the team. Wherever we go, we are a close-knit family. It is the most important takeaway I have from this experience, having a second family."



Proud Surigaonon





Angel Surada has been playing basketball since she was in the third grade. Her days were spent on the basketball court with her older brothers,





"I watched them playing on the court until eventually, I started playing with them. It was how we bonded as siblings."





It was during her stint at the Palarong Bansa that paved the way for her to play for collegiate basketball and the Gilas Philippine Women’s Basketball Team.



from left : Vanessa de Jesus, Jack Danielle Animan, Angel Surada (behind) Julie Amos, Jasmine Flores, Afril Bernardino at SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne Credit: SBS Filipino For Angel Sarada, playing for the national team isn’t just representing the Philippines but her hometown Barobo, Surigao del Sur.





"I’m so proud and proud to say that I came from a small town in the south and is now living my dream. Anything is possible."





It all starts and ends with family





Women’s basketball is slowly gaining momentum in the Philippines. Endorsements and sponsorships are slowly trickling in.





Assistant Coach Amos has seen the difference from her collegiate playing days to the present.





Amos has devoted half of her life to playing basketball, she started out as a collegiate player with Pat Aquino as her coach.





"Our relationship is based on mutual respect, from my playing days to now. It started with chemistry, and as a fellow coach, the listening part is always there and the cohesiveness, the trust."





For her basketball is more than a game, it is family,





