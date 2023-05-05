Key Points
- From July, around 250,000 frontline aged care workers will receive a 15 per cent pay rise. Labor is to spend $11.3 billion dollars over four years, to implement the pay rise, ordered by the Fair Work Commission last November.
- Childcare is about to get cheaper for 1.2 million families as the government will commit over $55 billion across the next four years.
- Labor is also under pressure to deliver more than the 30,000 affordable homes, promised under the Housing Australia Future Fund.
But with rising inflation, and stalled negotiations on social housing and rent relief, Jim Chalmers has a difficult job ahead.
What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget? in Filipino
