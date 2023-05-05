What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS PORTRAIT

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers poses for a portrait in front of the Treasury building in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The federal government will hand down the 2023-24 Budget on Tuesday, May the 9th. The Treasurer says cost of living pressures for the most vulnerable Australians will be addressed, along with pay rises for aged care workers, and cheaper childcare.

Key Points
  • From July, around 250,000 frontline aged care workers will receive a 15 per cent pay rise. Labor is to spend $11.3 billion dollars over four years, to implement the pay rise, ordered by the Fair Work Commission last November.
  • Childcare is about to get cheaper for 1.2 million families as the government will commit over $55 billion across the next four years.
  • Labor is also under pressure to deliver more than the 30,000 affordable homes, promised under the Housing Australia Future Fund.
What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget? in Filipino image

What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget? in Filipino

07:26
But with rising inflation, and stalled negotiations on social housing and rent relief, Jim Chalmers has a difficult job ahead.

