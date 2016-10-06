SBS Filipino

What should a father do, when his 14-year old daughter says she wants go live with her boyfriend?

Published 6 October 2016 at 6:16pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The return of our series titled Conversations of Fathers of the House, we touched on a situation when their 14-year old daughter said she wants to leave home, and leave separately together with her boyfriend. Photo: The daughter and her boyfriend. (Getty Images)

Let's find out what the fathers have to say.

