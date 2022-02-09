SBS Filipino

What to do if you're COVID-positive and your employer asked you to report for work

SBS Filipino

A hospital ward

A hospital ward Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2022 at 1:31pm, updated 9 February 2022 at 3:10pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Know your rights as an employee especially healthcare workers during this pandemic.

Published 9 February 2022 at 1:31pm, updated 9 February 2022 at 3:10pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Workers should not report for work when they are COVID-positive.
  • Booster shots are required for employees on key sectors like healthcare.
  • Union has been campaigning for free rapid antigen tests for workers.
From being a clinical nurse consultant focussing on administrative work, nurse William, not his real name has been deployed to COVID ward to alleviate staff shortage. 

Although he sees it as opportunity, it has been an eye-opener for William to be exposed on hardships the front liners are dealing. 

Listen to the audio:

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
What to do if you're COVID-positive and your employer asked you to report for work image

What to do if you're COVID-positive and your employer asked you to report for work

SBS Filipino

09/02/202208:22


For workers who feel unsafe on their workplace especially during this pandemic, Florence Dato, COVID Safe Workplace Project Organiser of Victorian Trades Hall Council Occupational Health and Safety Unit encourages them to raise a complaint on their union or to their group. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?