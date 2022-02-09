Highlights Workers should not report for work when they are COVID-positive.

Booster shots are required for employees on key sectors like healthcare.

Union has been campaigning for free rapid antigen tests for workers.

From being a clinical nurse consultant focussing on administrative work, nurse William, not his real name has been deployed to COVID ward to alleviate staff shortage.





Although he sees it as opportunity, it has been an eye-opener for William to be exposed on hardships the front liners are dealing.





Listen to the audio:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO What to do if you're COVID-positive and your employer asked you to report for work SBS Filipino 09/02/2022 08:22 Play



