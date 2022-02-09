What to do if you're COVID-positive and your employer asked you to report for work

Highlights
- Workers should not report for work when they are COVID-positive.
- Booster shots are required for employees on key sectors like healthcare.
- Union has been campaigning for free rapid antigen tests for workers.
From being a clinical nurse consultant focussing on administrative work, nurse William, not his real name has been deployed to COVID ward to alleviate staff shortage.
Although he sees it as opportunity, it has been an eye-opener for William to be exposed on hardships the front liners are dealing.
For workers who feel unsafe on their workplace especially during this pandemic, Florence Dato, COVID Safe Workplace Project Organiser of Victorian Trades Hall Council Occupational Health and Safety Unit encourages them to raise a complaint on their union or to their group.