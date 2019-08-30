What to do if you’re ever facing redundancy from your job

In some industries like manufacturing and retail, people generally have longevity in these roles. Though, for now, things are starting to change.





People who would have been most likely affected by this change are the people who have been working at their jobs at least 10 years because these are the jobs that would require rethinking or repositioning.





Change Ready 's Simon Rountree, pioneer of workplace engagement, resilience, and wellbeing says that with proper planning, support, and the right attitude, this life-changing event may lead to better opportunities and even reshaping a career.



How to cope with losing your job

Finding yourself jobless later in life can be tough but experts say there are certain things that you can do to cope and hopefully bounce back and move on to something more positive.







1. Plan your finances



Be prepared and plan for the worst. Source: Pexels



It is important to work out your financial situation and start planning on how to use your finances wisely. It might help to explore the different possibilities. Whether it is not getting a job for a certain period of time or another scenario where you can pick up a job more quickly, it’s important to be prepared.







“But certainly for others, who are facing real financial hardship, you need to go out and seek support or get information from the relevant government agencies like Centrelink,” says Mr Rountree.







2. Identify your transferable skills



Find out what opportunities and roles are compatible to your skills. Source: Pexels



One of the things to look at is actually to try and understand the value of the skills you have. Mr Rountree suggests spending some time outlining your skills and capabilities is a good starting point.







“Look at the job market and speak to recruitment agencies and see what opportunities and roles are compatible with your skills. There is a great possibility that the next job that you get will actually be not like the one that you just left,” he says.







Particularly if you’ve been in the workforce for 10 years or more, the good news is that you already have transferable skills. You may find that some of your skills are relevant across a number of industries and not just the industry that you have made redundant from.







3. Create a new routine



It's never too late to pursue your passion. Source: Pexels



When you’ve lost a routine, you have to create a new one.







“For somebody who has lost that routine (i.e going to work five days a week, driving and parking in the same space, or catching the same bus and talking to the same people and working with the same people), part of that new one is looking at what you’re passionate about.”







And here is an opportunity to actually grab on to that passion and see how it will work out.







Is it too late to start over again?

The thing about redundancy is that it can happen at any time or at any age. And certainly if you are more elderly, there is a general sort of feeling that those people may be less inclined to deal and handle with that change and look at it as an opportunity.







Rather than entertain negative thoughts such as ‘ Who’s going to employ me again ’ or ‘ I only have limited skills, ’ it will help to open yourself up to new challenges and try and see it as a new opportunity to upskill, grow, and develop.







“Age is not about stopping learning. There should never be an age limit and say ‘I can’t learn new things’ and ‘I can’t upskill myself’. So don’t allow age to stop you from growing and expanding and creating possibilities,” says Mr Rountree.







