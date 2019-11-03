SBS Filipino

What to expect at the Philippine Christmas Festival 2019

SBS Filipino

Philippine Christmas Festival

What's new at the Philippine Christmas Festival? Source: PCC NSW

Published 3 November 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 2:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Christmas comes early at Tumbalong Park in Sydney. This year, the Philippine Christmas Festival will feature ethnic groups along with the usual Christmas choral and presentations from local Filipino groups.

Sydney air will be filled with Christmas cheers as local singers and performers entertain everyone at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.

Philippine Christmas Festival
Presentations of Christmas songs Source: SBS Filipino


Gracing the festivities are 10 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends including Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono, Joey Loyzaga, EJ Feihl, Willie Miller, Vince Hizon, Jerry Cordinera, Noli Locsin, Jojo Lastimosa and Bal David. 

The festival will also showcase a mix of food and non-food stalls, children's games, cultural performances, arts and crafts, Christmas lantern or parol making contest, Christmas carol competition, Christmas fashion parade, and the appearance of Santa Claus, shares Philippine Community Council of New South Wales (PCCNSW) Inc. secretary Rod Dingle. 

SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in the Christmas Carol challenge at the booth. 

Philippine Christmas Festival
Lantern-making contest. Showcasing the best Christmas lanterns Filipinos can create Source: PCC NSW


 

