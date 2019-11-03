What to expect at the Philippine Christmas Festival 2019

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Sydney air will be filled with Christmas cheers as local singers and performers entertain everyone at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.





Presentations of Christmas songs Source: SBS Filipino





Gracing the festivities are 10 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends including Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono, Joey Loyzaga, EJ Feihl, Willie Miller, Vince Hizon, Jerry Cordinera, Noli Locsin, Jojo Lastimosa and Bal David.





The festival will also showcase a mix of food and non-food stalls, children's games, cultural performances, arts and crafts, Christmas lantern or parol making contest, Christmas carol competition, Christmas fashion parade, and the appearance of Santa Claus, shares Philippine Community Council of New South Wales (PCCNSW) Inc. secretary Rod Dingle.





SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in the Christmas Carol challenge at the booth.





Lantern-making contest. Showcasing the best Christmas lanterns Filipinos can create Source: PCC NSW









