What to expect in the 31st Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura

Join the Filipino-Australian community as it gathers to celebrate history, diversity and culture.





According to organiser Marivic Ayap-Flores of PASC, Inc, “Our theme is in recognition of our ancestors – from both [Philippines and Australia]. They are the reasons for our rich culture.”





Filipino actor Iñigo Pascual and comedienne MC will be joining the Sunday festivities, which will coincide with the 25 th anniversary of The Filipino Channel entitled ‘Sama Saya Kapamilya’.





Not only will the festival showcase cultural programs throughout the day, options won’t be lacking when it comes to sweet and savoury Filipino dishes.





SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in challenges.





Tickets can be bought at the event for $10. Seniors’ tickets cost $5, while those who purchase tickets prior to the event will get a discounted fee of $8. Children ages 10 and below get free entry to the event.





Gates open at 10am.









