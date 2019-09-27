SBS Filipino

What to expect in the 31st Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura

Fiesta Kultura

With the theme of 'Celebrating Indigenous Diversity', the largest Filipino fiesta in Australia will return on October 6, 2019 at the Fairfield Showgrounds in Sy

Published 27 September 2019 at 12:15pm, updated 27 September 2019 at 12:25pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Available in other languages

With the theme of ‘Celebrating Indigenous Diversity’, the largest Filipino fiesta in Australia will return on October 6, 2019 at the Fairfield Showgrounds in Sydney.

Join the Filipino-Australian community as it gathers to celebrate history, diversity and culture.

According to organiser Marivic Ayap-Flores of PASC, Inc, “Our theme is in recognition of our ancestors – from both [Philippines and Australia]. They are the reasons for our rich culture.”

Filipino actor Iñigo Pascual and comedienne MC will be joining the Sunday festivities, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Filipino Channel entitled ‘Sama Saya Kapamilya’.

Not only will the festival showcase cultural programs throughout the day, options won’t be lacking when it comes to sweet and savoury Filipino dishes.

SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in challenges.

Tickets can be bought at the event for $10. Seniors’ tickets cost $5, while those who purchase tickets prior to the event will get a discounted fee of $8. Children ages 10 and below get free entry to the event.

Gates open at 10am.



