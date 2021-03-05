What was it like to be LGBTIQ+ in the 1970s?

highlights Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone were part of the first Mardi Gras march in 1978

In the early 1970's Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone helped found the Campaign Against Moral Persecution in these church halls at Balmain

An exhibition at the New South Wales State Library marks 50 years since Gay and Lesbian life went public.

Known as the 78-ers, this brave group of activists are touted as having paved the way for modern LGBTIQ+ rights in Australia











