What was it like to be LGBTIQ+ in the 1970s?

- Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone were part of the first Mardi Gras march in 1978
- In the early 1970's Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone helped found the Campaign Against Moral Persecution in these church halls at Balmain
- An exhibition at the New South Wales State Library marks 50 years since Gay and Lesbian life went public.
Known as the 78-ers, this brave group of activists are touted as having paved the way for modern LGBTIQ+ rights in Australia
