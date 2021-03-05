SBS Filipino

What was it like to be LGBTIQ+ in the 1970s?

SBS Filipino

LGBTQ+, Mardi Gras, Filipino News, Equality,

In the early 1970's Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone helped found the Campaign Against Moral Persecution Balmain. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2021 at 2:30pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

It's almost 50 years since the first Mardi Gras in Sydney wound its way down Oxford Street

Published 5 March 2021 at 2:30pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone were part of the first Mardi Gras march in 1978
  • In the early 1970's Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone helped found the Campaign Against Moral Persecution in these church halls at Balmain
  • An exhibition at the New South Wales State Library marks 50 years since Gay and Lesbian life went public.
Known as the 78-ers, this brave group of activists are touted as having paved the way for modern LGBTIQ+ rights in Australia

 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Advertisement
Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?