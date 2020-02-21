What we learned from cooking with Nora: Sandy and Nina Daza

The late Nora Daza with her children Source: mypope.com.ph/facebook
Published 21 February 2020 at 5:09pm, updated 25 February 2020 at 11:14am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Nora Daza's children spent a great part of their childhood exploring different cuisines, an experience that helped them develop the taste for exceptional food. Sandy Daza and Nina Daza-Puyat share memories from their late mother's trips to Paris where she set up a Filipino Restaurant with the goal of introducing Filipino cuisine to the international community.

