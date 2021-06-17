What you need to know about bringing dependent family members to Australia

There are some cases that they have recorded that parents can no longer declare to the Department of Home Affairs as their dependents even if the children are only 18 years old.





Such cases included were when the child who is in the Philippines stops studying and starts working; and if the child being sponsored already has a family of their own and has started earning.











Children who are no longer dependent on their parents, can no longer be declared 'dependent' by their parents who are Australian visa holders.





Even if the child is 18 years old, but is already working and generates their own income, they can be considered non-dependent on the parents.





The Department of Home Affairs still accepts children aged 18 to 25 to be sponsored by their parents, as long as it can be proven that they depend on the parents in Australia.





Migration education consultan Rein Gonzaga points that Australian visa holder parents must have strong evidence that they continue to support their children in the Philippines ... otherwise, there is a high chance of receiving a refusal for a visa application.





Rein Gonzaga adds that the Department of Home Affairs still accepts children aged 18 to 25 to be sponsored by their parents, as long as their dependency on their parents in Australia can be proven.





It is also necessary to prepare important documents such as birth certificates, baptismal records, photographs with their children, and even receipts from money remittance centers.











