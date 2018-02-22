SBS Filipino

What you need to know about getting into Airbnb

SBS Filipino

a couple with suitcases arriving at vacation rental

a couple with suitcases arriving at vacation rental Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:35am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 80 per cent of Australia’s Airbnb hosts are sharing their homes with guests, earning on average, an extra $5000 a year. If you’re considering joining the army of worldwide Airbnb hosts, here’s what you need to know before getting started

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:57pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:35am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul