SBS Filipino

What's flagged for your super in this year's Budget?

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_490425.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government says this year's Budget is aiming to address perceived disparities between high-income and low-income workers when it comes to superannuation. Image: (Getty Images)

Published 3 May 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Changes that have been promised to superannuation tax concessions have been welcomed by some, while others are more cautious.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January