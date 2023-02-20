What's the future for Australian early childhood education?

Key Points
- Research has shown that the early years of a child's life are crucial for their development and continued success over their lifetime.
- The summit created a 14-member expert Advisory Panel whose aim is to inform the development of the Early Years Strategy.
- The group, including health professionals, and childcare and First Nations advocates, will design the strategy and hand it to the federal government later this year.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Summit para ayusin ang industriya ng Early Childhood care, isinagawa
SBS Filipino
20/02/202307:56