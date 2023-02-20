What's the future for Australian early childhood education?

NATIONAL EARLY YEARS SUMMIT

Around 100 experts have met in Canberra for the federal government's National Early Years Summit, as part of an overhaul to early-childhood development policy.

  • Research has shown that the early years of a child's life are crucial for their development and continued success over their lifetime.
  • The summit created a 14-member expert Advisory Panel whose aim is to inform the development of the Early Years Strategy.
  • The group, including health professionals, and childcare and First Nations advocates, will design the strategy and hand it to the federal government later this year.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Summit para ayusin ang industriya ng Early Childhood care, isinagawa image

Summit para ayusin ang industriya ng Early Childhood care, isinagawa

SBS Filipino

20/02/202307:56
'Mas mataas ang grant kaysa nursing': Kursong early childhood teaching, libre din ang pag-aaral sa Victoria

