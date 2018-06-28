What's the right kind of nutrition?

"It's all about balance. It's pretty much, all fresh produce is nutritious and it's nutritious food, but it's all about the processing, how we cook it, what ingredients, what we put in the food makes it not as healthy or a little bit healthier," says Accredited Practising Dietitian Abigail Villanueva from Nutrition Simplified about the key thing to remember about what the right nutrition is.



Fresh fruits (Supplied by A. Villanueva) Source: Supplied by A. Villanueva







She adds that "it's all about moderation, knowing what everyday food and what are sometimes food."







Furthermore, each individual has different nutritional needs depending on their age, health and activities that we do and it's important to seek advice from an accredited nutritionist or dietitian. Abigail Villanueva, Accredited Practising Dietitian giving individual nutritional advice to one of her clients. (Supplied) Source: Supplied





