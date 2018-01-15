Wheelchair tennis stars gearing up for Australian Open

It was a chance for the athletes to reflect on their game play in preparation for the Australian Open.
Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2018 at 11:31am, updated 15 January 2018 at 11:35am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some of the world's top-ranked players have featured at the Sydney International Wheelchair Tennis Open.
Published 15 January 2018 at 11:31am, updated 15 January 2018 at 11:35am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share