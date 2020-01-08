When is the right time and age to give your child mobile phones?

When and at what age should you give your child a mobile phone? What are the responsibilities attached to owning a mobile phone? Should we know their passwords and check their messages and phone use? At what age should we give our children their right to privacy? Here's what the expert has to say.
When is the right age to give your children the freedom to use their own mobile phone? Source: Getty Images
Published 8 January 2020 at 1:10pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 8:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Teaching our children responsibility, respect and cyber safety are some of the topics discussed with Family Counsellor Donovan Nufable and mother of two teen-aged Filipino Australians, Kei Liwanag.
