SBS Filipino

When is the right time and age to give your child mobile phones?

SBS Filipino

teens, mobile phones, privacy, parents

When is the right age to give your children the freedom to use their own mobile phone? Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2020 at 1:10pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 8:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Teaching our children responsibility, respect and cyber safety are some of the topics discussed with Family Counsellor Donovan Nufable and mother of two teen-aged Filipino Australians, Kei Liwanag.

Published 8 January 2020 at 1:10pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 8:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When and at what age should you give your child a mobile phone? What are the responsibilities attached to owning a mobile phone? Should we know their passwords and check their messages and phone use? At what age should we give our children their right to privacy? Here's what the expert has to say.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom